SUNY Cortland on-campus crime rate at record low

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 2019 was a record year for campus safety at SUNY Cortland.

A new report showed the University Police Department responded to the lowest number of on-campus crimes in 43 years.

“You feel safe at night. You can literally walk at night and feel like you’ll get your dorm safe or to the cafeteria without any type of problems,” said Micah Assibey-Bonsu, a senior at SUNY Cortland.

Micah said he always feels safe on his college campus, but if something were to happen, he would feel more than comfortable reporting it to the University Police Department.

“I would find it easy just to go to them right away and just talk it out. Let them know if something were to happen or if I feel a little uneasy, I would let them know right away,” Micah said.

Other highlights from the University Police Department’s report include:

A 28 percent decrease in on-campus crimes from 2018

UPD cut its arrests nearly in half from the prior year. The 79 arrests were a 48 percent decrease.

The department held 113 community policing programs and activities, an increase of 113 percent from 2018.

“I think at SUNY Cortland and SUNY-wide across the state, we’ve always bought into the community policing aspect and the whole community concept where we’re engaging the community and we’re breaking down any barriers we may have with the community,” said Chief Mark DePaull of SUNY Cortland University Police Department.

“So, this way if we engage the community, the community helps us… A team effort to eliminate or reduce crime,” DePaull said.

230 on-campus crimes in 2019…that's the lowest reported number in 43 years ‼️

Tune in @NewsChannel9 at 6:00 to learn more about @suny_cortland University Police Department's community policing concept. #LocalSYR #SYR pic.twitter.com/F8btW6pB30 — Adrienne Smith (@AdrienneSmithTV) February 21, 2020

SUNY Cortland has been active with community policing since the 1980s.

“They go out of their way to talk to students and really let them know, they’re not here as an occupying force, just to enforce rules, but there just really there to help them, to help them stay safe and have a place where they can get the kind of education they came here for,” said Fred Pierce, communications director at SUNY Cortland.

“I regularly talk to them. I’m friends with them. They go through our training facility, Lusk, cause they walk through there a lot. I say hi to them a lot. I see them around and I talk to them,” said Joshua Francis, graduate student at SUNY Cortland.

The college says it’s not only the University Police Department’s efforts, it’s the entire community’s response that also result in the low on-campus crime numbers.

“We’re down to 230, and it’s not just with the Police Department…I’m not going to take credit for that. It’s a team effort, but it also has to do with our community and how our community interacts with us,” said DePaull.

Since 1977, SUNY Cortland’s on-campus crimes have continued to decrease. The highest, on record, was 873 crimes in 1981.

With state funding, the UPD has been able to increase staffing and overlap officers’ shifts. Now, there’s a total of 21 sworn-in police officers on duty.

SUNY Cortland University Police Department Facebook

“It speaks to a culture change that has come over the course of years and hopefully will continue to go in that direction,” said Pierce.

For more information on the University Police Department, click here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Adrienne Smith on Twitter @AdrienneSmithTV