SUNY Cortland opening residence halls early

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With the possibility of snow this weekend, SUNY Cortland is taking steps to make sure students get back to campus safely.
They are opening their residence halls early because of the weather.
All residence halls will open at 10 a.m. on Friday. This is a day earlier than originally planned.
This is to give students and their families driving to campus after Winter Break a chance to get back to school before the weekend weather.
Classes are still scheduled to being on Monday, January 27.
