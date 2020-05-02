SUNY Cortland pay tribute to students on Friday

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A special moment took place on the SUNY Cortland campus on Friday as they lit up their stadium complex in tribute to their students.

It has been dark over the past month and a half after the COVID-19 pandemic ended spring athletic competitions.

Friday’s lighting of the field was a symbolic gesture in support to the thousands of students that have been finishing up the semester from campus.

This tribute was inspired by similar Friday night lights events done around the country.