CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – SUNY Cortland’s sports complex which hosts its football and lacrosse fields will be renamed as part of a historic million-dollar gift.

The gift came from Chris Grady ’79 in honor of his father. The Stadiums red field will be renamed as the James J. Grady ’50, M ’61 Field at SUNY Cortland Stadium Complex, or Grady Field for short.

After two decades the field gets a new name a little more than a week before the 2022 Cortaca Jug game in Yankee Stadium. However, a formal naming ceremony won’t take place until next season, when the Red Dragon football squad faces Utica College on Oct. 7, 2023.

The gift is personal to Chris Grady, whose father played football as a quarterback for the Red Dragons.

“My father had a great college experience,” Grady said. “He went back for his master’s there and went back summers. Cortland represented his career. As he got older, we always talked about Cortland and Cortland sports teams.

“One year, toward the end of his life, he asked If I could apply for a C-Club membership for him. That stuck in my head. He ended up passing last year of COVID, but when he passed, I said to my wife, ‘A donation to Cortland in his name would be way better for him. He’ll feel it wherever he is in heaven.’ I think that is perfect for him.”

SUNY Cortland’s President Erik J. Bitterbaum said that the school is deeply appreciative of the Grady’s family generous gift.

“This is a permanent monument to the memory of the late Jim Grady and I hope that the deep meaning of this gesture for his family and friends is not lost on others. Jim’s contributions to the world as an educator, coach, veteran, husband and father should be remembered each time our student-athletes step onto Grady Field.”

Not only will the gift rename the field, but also establish two scholarships named after Chris and his wife, the Christopher J. Grady ’79 Scholarship and the Terry Bedell Grady ’80 Scholarship.

“I’d like to give kids an opportunity and help them through their college experience,” Chris said. “I was broke in college. You can’t imagine how broke I was in college. Any dollar I could have gotten would have been helpful. So I just want to ease their burden.”