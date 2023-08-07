CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Lydia Sujkowski’s freshman year in Florida was anything but a good running start.

She started in the Fall of 2020 and as a Homer native, felt isolated in her room for most of the fall and spring semesters due to the pandemic.

“I couldn’t control that I couldn’t do anything on campus. And I didn’t have any support system,” Sujkowski explained.

She filled the void by biking and walking, while voiding herself essential nutrients.

“My mom was concerned about how I looked, she said ‘you don’t seem very healthy’. You know I was getting out of breath a lot. So I ended up going into the hospital and everything and being diagnosed with an eating disorder,” said Sujkowski.

Lydia moved home, but couldn’t find an eating disorder specialist. She thought a generic therapist would help, but when it comes to mental health, one size does not fit all.

Now a senior at SUNY Cortland, she’s taking on more than her own recovery. She is dedicating her senior project to fundraising for specialty therapists.

“As I’ve been doing this and reaching out to businesses, people have been saying ya know like ‘oh I know somebody that’s experienced this or I’ve experienced this myself and you’re right, there isn’t enough treatment,'” said Sujkowski.

Proceeds from a 5K run she has been organizing will be going towards training of staff of the Cortland County Health Department.

The run is happening the morning of September 9th at at the Suggett Park Rotary Shelter in Cortland.

Registration costs $30.

Lydia hopes to raise $10,000.

To learn more about the run and Lydia’s journey you can click here or follow her Facebook Page.