SUNY Cortland students start petition to have in-person graduation

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY Cortland has announced it will not have a traditional graduation ceremony this year, and that is not sitting well with some of its students.

In a letter to students last week, President Erik Bitterbaum wrote:

For nearly a full year, you have made immense sacrifices to your normal routines due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I recognize this year has been especially difficult for our graduating students. It pains me to announce that our Commencement ceremonies, the special days we set aside for celebrating and recognizing your achievements, cannot be held in person this May. Although a hopeful end to the pandemic is on the horizon, bringing together thousands of people from around the country in one location is dangerous both for our campus and the greater Cortland community. President Bitterbaum

You can read SUNY Cortland’s virtual graduation plans here.

Juliette Scafidi, a senior at SUNY Cortland, believes an in-person, traditional graduation can be done. She has started a petition with more than 2,300 signatures from fellow students to try and change the administration’s mind.

“It definitely feels like they don’t care about us at all,” Scafidi told NewsChannel 9. “(SUNY Cortland) says what a great accomplishment it is to graduate and how most of our students graduate and get jobs, but we don’t care enough to let you walk across the stage.”

Frederic Pierce, Director of the SUNY Cortland Communications Office, sent NewsChannel 9 this statement earlier this week regarding graduation: