CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Keeping solar panel property clean is never boar-ing at SUNY Cortland.

In June, the university announced that they started using Mouflon rams and their hunger to help keep the land around the solar panels tidy.

Now, SUNY Cortland has two new animals to help keep unruly grass and weeds at bay — kunekune pigs.

Kunekune pigs, native to New Zealand, are known for grazing alongside sheep and don’t challenge fences. They also have short, upturned snouts that discourage rooting and property destruction.

The pigs at SUNY Cortland, named Muddy and Rocky, seem to be the perfect match for property maintenance and SUNY Cortland hopes that these pigs can replace gas-guzzling mowers.

Caleb Scott, co-owner of Highland Grazing Ranch in Tompkins County, supplied the pigs to the school in partnership with United Agriovoltaics. Highland Grazing Ranch is also the first company to commercially graze sheep at solar sites. “As these would be the first solar grazed pigs in the country, we are looking to make history once again,” Scott says.

The pigs have been at the solar panel property since late July, according to SUNY Cortland Director of Facilities Operations and Services Daniel Dryja. “When they [Highland Grazing Ranch] approached the college with the idea of utilizing pigs along with the sheep, I thought it was a great idea. Obviously, we strive to be as sustainable as possible in our endeavors on campus, and if we can help with some experimentation along the way, even better.”

The 2,443 solar panels at SUNY Cortland produce over 1,100 kilowatts of electricity. The school also exclusively uses renewable energy through solar power and purchases.

You can learn more about sustainability practices at SUNY Cortland here.