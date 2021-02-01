SUNY creating better opportunities for service members

(WSYR-TV) — Like so many areas, the world of higher education is continuously changing and SUNY is working to adapt.

As a way to be more military inclusive, SUNY has created a new program that is better preparing enlisted service members and veterans when it comes to getting a degree.

For the past few months, SUNY has been on a mission to become the most inclusive system for military-connected individuals in the nation by the fall of 2021.

SUNY FOR ALL: Higher education continues to evolve. As a way to be more inclusive, SUNY Chancellor @jimmalatras explains the new program for active service members & veterans.



The goal? Simple. To expand educational opportunities for our heroes.



More on @NewsChannel9 at 4 & 6. pic.twitter.com/XbuPYMstAy — 𝐀𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 (@AdrienneSmithTV) February 1, 2021

“There’s a lot of people who are highly qualified, intelligent people who have a chance,” said SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras. “All they need is that passport to have the opportunity.”

And that is exactly what Malatras is striving to create — more education opportunities for veterans and active service members.

We need to build around them. Oftentimes, they have families, they have responsibilities, they’re still in the reserves and they get called up… And I think what we’re trying to do is… How do we build programming around the lives of busy, active members coming back from the military and how do we lower the cost. SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras

The first ever pilot program launched last month as a way to better equip our heroes.

The partnership between SUNY and the US Naval Community College is driven by veterans and active service members from within the SUNY system. And right now, nearly 130 students are enrolled.

We often haven’t valued the military experience for college credit. You have pre-requisites, you have AP courses just coming from high school. But we often don’t give the same college courses, college credit for those military members. There’s a value in what they’ve learned in the military — electronics, engineering, service. We want to impose college credits on that experience so we can further lower the cost… Lower the time it takes to get a college degree because they’re going to be highly successful that way. SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras

This all part of the push to ensure SUNY can be for all.

Since this is a pilot program, the chancellor said SUNY hopes to have a set tuition established by fall of 2021.

The goal is to save about $5,000 in tuition costs for each student.