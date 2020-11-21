SUNY employees eligible for free COVID-19 tests through spring semester

(WSYR-TV) — SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras extended testing for all SUNY employees through the spring semester Friday morning.
So far, during the fall semester, the SUNY system has conducted over 509,000 tests, with a positivity rate of just 0.5%.
As the school system tries to limit the spread of COVID-19, all SUNY employees will be eligible to receive a free COVID-19 test throughout the spring semester.
All SUNY students must get a COVID-19 test before returning home for the holidays. They will also be required to get a test before returning to campus for the spring semester.
Most in-person classes for the spring semester at SUNY schools won’t begin until February 1.
For more information regarding SUNY’s plan for the spring semester, click here.
