SUNY ESF announces online graduation ceremony

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF) will celebrate commencement online in response to the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday, May 9, at 2 p.m.

The event can be viewed by visiting youtube.com/esftv. Bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree candidates will be honored. An on-campus ceremony will be held in Syracuse in December to honor the Class of 2020.

ESF, like many colleges and universities, postponed its traditional commencement and related events in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the online ceremony, ESF will confer approximately 368 bachelor’s degrees, with about 50 students receiving master’s and doctoral degrees.

The college awarded 53 associate degrees in applied science degrees at the Ranger School in Wanakena in April. Those graduates included 32 students in the forest technology program, 18 in the environmental and natural resources conservation program, and three in the land surveying technology program. The Ranger School class of 2020 includes the largest percentage of female students ever recorded.

Commencement festivities for the Syracuse campus begin online on May 7 with the Inclusive Excellence Graduation Reception held virtually. The reception honors and celebrates the diversity of ESF’s graduates. Each graduate will receive a special “Inclusive Excellence” graduation cord to wear at commencement exercises in December.

A message from SUNY Chancellor Kristina M. Johnson will be shared. Interim President David Amberg and Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs David Newman will offer remarks, as will the chairs of each of the academic departments.

Student marshals are Emily Parsons of Fairport, New York (chemical engineering), and Gabriela Wemple of Delmar, New York (conservation biology).

During the ESF ceremony, departmental honors will be bestowed upon the top students in each of the college’s discipline areas. Zachary Warning of West Falls, New York (conservation biology), will be the student speaker. Katherine Miller of Cicero, New York (environmental health) will present the class gift.

ESF departmental scholars are Parsons (chemical engineering);

Emily Cattarin of Marlborough, Massachusetts., (chemistry); Clare Foley of Fredonia, New York (environmental and forest biology); Rebecca Barkan of Babylon, New York (environmental resources engineering); Jordan Jessamy of New Milford, Connecticut (environmental science); Grace Trentini of Fairport, New York (environmental studies); Matthew Paul Romano of Camillus, New York (landscape architecture); Spencer King of Newfield, New York (sustainable resources management).

Student Chancellor’s Award honoree is Jessamy. Chancellor’s Award honorees excel both in academic achievement and at least one of the following areas: leadership, athletics, community service, creative and performing arts or career achievement. This is the highest honor a student can receive from SUNY.

More from NewsChannel 9: