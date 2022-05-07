ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students of the SUNY ESF Class of 2022 celebrated their graduation Saturday at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena.

Image courtesy of Karen Moore

The school bestowed over 380 degrees to graduating students, including a posthumous diploma for Troy Eames, who died in early February. Troy was a senior studying environmental science. “Troy’s life was well-lived and far too short,” said Dr. Valerie Luzadis, Interim Associate Provost and Dean of the Graduate School.

47 students also received either master’s or doctoral degrees at Saturday’s commencement ceremony.

Image courtesy of Karen Moore

Hannah Doktor, the student speaker for the ceremony, said “We have gained so much more than an education at ESF. We have gained family, lifelong connections, and a wealth of knowledge.”

In addition to the student speaker, SUNY ESF President and previous Onondaga County Executive Joanie Mahoney congratulated the students. “Once a part of our ESF family, you will always be a part of our ESF family, and you are now part of the thousands of alumni changing the world,” said Mahoney.

Dr. Luzadis also celebrated these achievements during the ceremony:

19 bachelor’s candidates completed the ESF Honors Program

41 inducted into Alpha Xi Sigma, the ESF Honor Society

13 inducted into Sigma Lambda Alpha, the national landscape architecture honor society

5 inducted into Sigma Lambda Chi, the International Construction Honor Society

10 graduating seniors were ESF in the High School participants

2 veterans of the United States Armed Forces

Congratulations, SUNY ESF Class of 2022!