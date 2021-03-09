SUNY ESF gets most freshman applications ever, while state schools see an overall decrease from last year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY ESF says it has received its most freshman applications ever for the fall 2021 semester. The school says it amounts to about 2,150 for a class of about 320 freshmen it’s planning for the next school year, beginning in August.

SUNY ESF plans to offer more than that 320 number in hopes of getting enough high school seniors to accept their invitation to attend the school.

“I think we’re sensing a growing interest in the environment and there’s aspects of that that are universal, but I think particularly for younger people, including high school seniors who are looking at colleges right now,” says SUNY ESF Associate Provost for Enrollment Management Kitty McCarthy.

She says the affordability of SUNY schools, and in particular, ESF’s track record of graduates getting very good jobs, are other factors. She says the kind of hands-on education the school usually offers is also appealing to many high schoolers.

“Our goal is very much to be in person this fall and I think high school seniors really want that experience, given what’s been happening over the past year,” McCarthy tells NewsChannel 9.

The 2,150 applications is up nearly 12% over this time last year at SUNY ESF.

“We saw a small dip in our freshman class for fall 2020, but still strong enrollment. For fall ’21, we’d like to get back to the 320 plus freshmen,” McCarthy says.

The school was also part of SUNY’s “experiment” of making test scores optional for applying to ESF.

“For students who have strong academic records but don’t test well, this gave them an opportunity to present themselves in a different way. And test scores like virtual opportunities, I think, we’ll be assessing what those mean going forward,” McCarthy tells NewsChannel 9.

Overall, SUNY saw a nearly 11% decrease in applications compared to last year, not including community colleges.

University Centers -2.9%

University Colleges -17.1%

Technology Colleges -24.0%

Total -10.8%

Onondaga Community College says it has seen a decrease in applications since last year, while Syracuse University says its applications for fall ’21 are up compared to last year.