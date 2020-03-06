SUNY ESF pledges to be plastic-free by 2025; First college in NY to sign Plastic Ban Pledge

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry is pledging to be a plastic-free campus by 2025.

To fully implement the pledge, the college must maintain its zero-waste task force, eliminate all non-essential, non-compostable, single-use disposable plastics with readily available alternatives.

ESF Sustainable Facilities Manager Sue Fassler tells NewsChannel 9, “It’s what the incoming students expect of us and it’s a really tangible way to show how sustainable ESF is and is becoming because there’s always room for improvement.”

A grassroots, student-led movement began years ago at ESF with five-gallon buckets that could be found scattered across campus with handwritten notes encouraging people to deposit compostable waste.

Those buckets have been replaced with a campus-wide composting and recycling program.

A number of changes have already been made at the school’s popular Trailhead Cafe located in the SUNY ESF Gateway Center.

Right now the cafe turns about one-fourth trash and three fourths compostable items. The plan is to be fully compostable by next semester.

Fassler says, “Some of the compostable stuff looks so much like plastic that people still think it should go in the trash so that’s where education and outreach and help from our students is really, really important.”

The college has replaced every corridor bin with centrally located and consistently designed and labeled trash, recycling and composting bins. These bins can be found on every floor of every building.

Office trash bins have been replaced with 1.15-gallon liner-less mini bins and office trash pick-up schedules have been altered.

“So this never has a plastic liner, that immediately saved us 25,000 plastic bags a year and this gets picked up by custodial staff once a week and you’ll notice since there’s no liner it’s also not being cleaned so people have to bring their compostable stuff to the hall,” Fassler adds.

“We haven’t got all the answers but by making this decision at the top we’re saying we’re all going to work together to figure all that out,” says Mark Lichtenstein, chief of staff and chief sustainability officer at SUNY ESF.

It extends to the whole campus which means even things like deliveries and items used by the many labs on campus.

Fassler says, “We use a lot of things like pipettes, a lot of the beakers might come in plastic packaging so it’s kind of leveraging our power even as a State institution to maybe work with manufacturers to rethink how they’re creating packing and sending things.”

Lichtenstein tells NewsChannel 9, “If we can start to replicate this elsewhere, again, lead by example I think it’s very important. And SUNY kind of sees us as the flagship institution for these kinds of things.”

Prior to the rollout of the composting program and bin overhaul, the College was composting approximately 64 gallons of material a week. In January 2020, ESF was composting 1,600 gallons of material each week.

