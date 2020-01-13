SUNY ESF receives $3.2 million for Chestnut tree restoration

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY ESF has received its largest-ever charitable gift.
The school has been given $3.2 million to support the restoration of the American Chestnut tree. It’s one of the college’s most impactful research projects, improving the health of the forest where they were lost.
The gift comes from the Templeton World Charity Foundation Incorporated, and will support three years of research and restoration work.
