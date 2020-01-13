Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

SUNY ESF receives $3.2 million for Chestnut tree restoration

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY ESF has received its largest-ever charitable gift.

The school has been given $3.2 million to support the restoration of the American Chestnut tree. It’s one of the college’s most impactful research projects, improving the health of the forest where they were lost.

The gift comes from the Templeton World Charity Foundation Incorporated, and will support three years of research and restoration work.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected