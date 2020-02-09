SUNY ESF suspends student after racist graffiti found on campus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) ESF University Police are currently investigating two instances of racist graffiti that were written on white boards in Centennial Hall, a dorm hall on the University’s campus. The acts were then posted to social media.

ESF releasing a statement on their website, has pledged to do whatever they can to protect the safety and well-being of every member of their community.

ESF University Police have identified a suspect who will be placed on immediate suspension and removed from the campus pending the outcome of the investigation, which is ongoing.

ESF has said any person found to be responsible will face serious consequences. Anyone with questions or information about this incident, is asked contact University Police at 315-470-6667.