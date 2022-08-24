(WSYR-TV) — The State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry (SUNY ESF), welcomes the Class of 2026 on campus this week. The freshman class began moving in on Monday, August 22.

Orientation week ends with the college’s traditional Saturday of service at locations throughout Syracuse, which gives students the opportunity to serve their new home. Classmates of SUNY ESF say they’re excited to welcome new students on campus!

“We really like to interact and engage with students because I’m a student here myself…we’ll make them feel more comfortable and engaging with them is really important and welcoming them to the community,” says Megan Cammett, Orientation Leader at SUNY ESF.

Classes start Monday, August 28.