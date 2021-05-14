SUNY food pantries for students equipped with refrigerators following rise in demand

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — To make sure students who need a helping hand don’t go hungry, SUNY announced it has officially equipped all of its campus food pantries with refrigerators. 

Over the spring, SUNY started taking applications for grant funding to help these pantries expand its resources. In total, $23,000 has been awarded to campus food pantries.

These pantries previously lacked the right refrigeration to store fresh produce, proteins, and dairy options. SUNY food pantries will be available for students remaining on campus for summer programs. 

Through the pandemic, SUNY school leaders say campus food pantries have seen a notable increase in demand.

