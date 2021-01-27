SUNY interested in developing workforce training center at ShoppingTown mall site

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras says he’s interested in working with Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon on the development of ShoppingTown Mall.

“That could be a perfect State University of New York workforce training center and we want to go back into communities as opposed to, as opposed to them coming to us, demystify higher education, provide more workforce opportunity, make the cultural divide, heal the cultural divide, bring economic opportunity. This is a seminal moment. This is a challenging moment, but I think this is a moment where higher education especially SUNY can shine,” said Malatras.