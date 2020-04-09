SUNY Morrisville holds a drive-thru dairy drive

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY Morrisville making sure everyone in their community has milk.

On Friday, April 10, families in need can pick up dairy items like milk, cheese, and yogurt from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m or until items are gone during SUNY Morrisville’s drive-thru dairy drive.

The dairy drive-thru will be hosted at the SUNY Morrisville Dairy Complex on Eaton Street.

Proper social distancing, safety, and public health hygiene practices will be followed throughout the event.

SUNY Morrisville is holding a drive-through dairy drive to help those in need in the Morrisville and surrounding community.

“We wanted to do something to help those in the community during these difficult times,” said Ashley Adams Marshall, SUNY Morrisville assistant professor of dairy science, who is spearheading the effort along with local dairy farmers. “Not only does this help those in need in our community, but it also helps the struggling dairy industry since the demand on dairy products has dropped dramatically due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Assisting in the effort are the Morrisville Auxiliary Corporation (MAC) and the Morrisville-Eaton Central School District.

Among those donating are local community members, Dairy Farmers of America, Hood and Chobani. For more details, to donate dairy products (milk, yogurt, and cheese), or to make a monetary donation, contact Adams Marshall at adamsae@morrisville.edu.