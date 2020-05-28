Interactive Maps

SUNY Morrisville Norwich Campus holds drive-thru commencement

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — SUNY Morrisville’s Norwich Campus held a drive-thru commencement on Wednesday night for its 50 students.

33 of those students received their nursing degrees.

In addition to their diplomas, graduates got their yearbooks and campus gifts.

