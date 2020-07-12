SUNY Morrisville releases fall reopening plan; in-person classes to begin August 24

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR) — SUNY Morrisville has released its plan to reopen campus this fall.

After receiving approval from SUNY and meeting New York State’s Guidelines, Morrisville will have a compressed schedule for the Fall 2020 semester.

In-person classes are set to resume August 24 and will conclude November 20, the start of November break.

The plans are subject to change as guidance from the state and the governor’s office evolves.

Any additional instruction or final work required after November Break will be completed through “distance learning” and students will not return to campus for the remainder of the semester.

The college says when students return they will be taking all proper precautions and following health requirements to keep students, faculty, staff, visitors, and the community safe, including lowering classroom density, wearing masks, and requiring social distancing.

Plans for campus safety also include physical distancing, PPE, hygiene, cleaning, disinfecting and screening. Classes will be a hybrid of remote and face-to-face learning, a mix that varies based on the activities in the class and allows for social distancing in the classroom.

The college is also staggering residential move-in days over the week prior to classes beginning. Move-in dates will be Monday through Friday, August 17-21, with a maximum of 200 students per day.

Students will be required to submit a symptom questionnaire for review by Morrisville Health Services, 14 days prior to their move-in date.

Upon arrival to campus, all students will have a symptom screening and their temperatures taken as well.