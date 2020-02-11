SUNY New Paltz students told to leave campus while water tested

ULSTER COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — All students at SUNY New Paltz near Poughkeepsie were told they have to leave campus before noon on Wednesday due to water concerns.
A message was posted on the New Paltz website on Tuesday saying the decision was mandatory out of an abundance of caution.
This all started on Monday when water in the town began to taste and smell funny.
A boil water advisory had been put in place, but school officials said students need to leave campus to be safe.
Test results won’t be available for a few days, so students are told to leave campus until at least Saturday.
