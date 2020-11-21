SUNY Oneonta plans to limit the amount of students in dorms for the spring semester

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY Oneonta laid out its plans for the upcoming spring semester, and not everyone will be back on campus.

School leaders say they intend to house nearly 1,100 students on campus, which is about a third of the amount of students the school typically has living in dorms.

The University’s acting president explained why they decided to take that step.

SUNY Oneonta’s Acting President Dennis Craig said, “We know that operating at about a third of our capacity in the dorms is an incremental step, and this limitation will be offset by the students who have decided to continue learning remotely at home, but it’s a step in the right direction that takes into account among other factors our experiences earlier this fall.”

SUNY Oneonta’s spring semester is set to begin on January 25.

For more details on how SUNY schools plan to reopen for the spring semester, click here.