SUNY Oneonta suspends students for violating code of conduct, social distancing

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY Oneonta is taking quick action when it comes to students not following the rules. 

The Office of Community Standards says it’s identified two students from a photo allegedly taken at a recent party in the City of Oneonta in violation of both the code of student conduct and state requirements for social distancing. 

The college is drafting charges against the students, which include immediate suspension. This all comes after soaring case numbers prompted school officials to tell students to pack up and go home for remote learning for the remainder of the semester.

