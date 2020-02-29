SUNY Oswego cancels all spring break trips abroad due to novel coronavirus outbreak

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY Oswego announced on Saturday that due to the novel coronavirus they are cancelling all of their spring break programs abroad in March.

SUNY Oswego said that they cancelled the spring break programs with the health and safety of the SUNY Oswego community at the top of their concerns.

Officials at SUNY Oswego are attempting to reschedule the abroad programs for sometime after the spring 2020 semester. The school also said there will be no financial liability for students who cannot attend the rescheduled or cancelled programs.

Oswego’s international spring break program was to have 49 students participating in programs in Italy, Japan, France and Ireland. The original programs were scheduled to take place from March 14-22.

More from NewsChannel 9: