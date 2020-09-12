SUNY Oswego’s 100+ coronavirus cases are spread out just enough to not meet Governor’s shut down threshold

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY Oswego will not shut down campus and switch to virtual learning despite the county health department confirming it has a total of 126 coronavirus cases.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has put in place a 100-case threshold, but a SUNY Oswego spokesperson clarifies that the 100 cases have to happen within distinct two-week windows.

The 14-day period is not a rolling 14-day period, they are set 14-day periods where the data resets after two weeks.

The first 14-day period for the 2020-2021 school year was from August 28 until September 11. During that time, SUNY Oswego reported 82 new cases of COVID-19.

The new 14-day period started on Saturday, September 12, and if SUNY Oswego can remain under 100 new cases until Saturday, September 26 , the campus should be able to remain open under the state health department’s guidelines.

Saturday begins a brand new window, with a brand new 31 cases counting toward the 100 total.

Of SUNY Oswego’s 126 total cases, 77 are on campus and 49 are off.

“SUNY Oswego is taking several immediate and significant actions to mitigate the spread of the virus both on and off campus,” said SUNY Oswego President Deborah F. Stanley. “We are moving swiftly to institute new measures to protect the members of our campus and the neighboring community of Oswego.”

The SUNY Oswego President also said the school has more than doubled their available quarantine and isolation rooms by reopening Funnelle Hall. There are currently 208 quarantine rooms and 144 isolation rooms on the school’s campus.

SUNY Oswego also recently suspended all athletics for at least 14 days.

New York State Health Department’s guidelines regarding colleges and COVID-19

To view SUNY Oswego’s COVID-19 dashboard, click here.