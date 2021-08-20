SUNY Oswego launching Institute for Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Transformative Practice

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — College campuses are coming back to life, and SUNY Oswego is just one of the area schools with classes starting Monday.

When students hit campus, the school is launching the Institute for Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Transformative Practice.

Retiring President Deborah Stanley says the institute will connect various efforts at Oswego aimed at standing together to root out racism and enact positive change for the community.

The Institute will work collaboratively with:

Students to create and offer resources, programs, events, training sessions, and leadership opportunities;

to create and offer resources, programs, events, training sessions, and leadership opportunities; Administrators, faculty, staff, employees, institutional Diversity Equity and Inclusion Committees, and the Center for Excellence in Learning and Teaching to expand resources, programs, events, training sessions, best practices colloquia, and other professional development opportunities on topics related to equity, diversity, inclusion, and transformative practices; and

to expand resources, programs, events, training sessions, best practices colloquia, and other professional development opportunities on topics related to equity, diversity, inclusion, and transformative practices; and Institutional partners and stakeholders in Oswego, Syracuse, and surrounding communities to expand resources, training, and programs on topics related to equity, diversity, inclusion, and transformative practices in the community.

It will allow administrators, faculty, staff, students and employees to examine issues like social justice, equality and equity, civil discourse, nonviolent communication and restorative justice.

“Transformative practice is about translating what we learn into useful activity both on campus and in the community and we will do just that,” said Stanley.

The goal is to also draw community members in from Oswego, Syracuse and other areas to be part of this effort.