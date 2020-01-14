SUNY Oswego MBA program receiving national recognition

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY Oswego is gaining national attention for its online MBA program.
U.S. News and World Report ranks the Master’s program in the top 100 online graduate business programs. SUNY Oswego tied for 54th place overall and is one of just two public schools in New York on the list.
Oswego State was ranked third in New York overall.
The online program has doubled in five years, running year-round to make it more efficient for students to get their degrees.
