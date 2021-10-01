SUNY Oswego names ice arena and convocation center for retiring president Deborah F. Stanley

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On the 160th birthday of SUNY Oswego’s founding, the campus is naming the ice arena and convocation center for its outgoing president, Deborah Stanley.

New signs inside and out of the Deborah F. Stanley Arena and Convocation Center were unveiled Friday at a luncheon.





Stanley will retire in December after more than 25 years as a professor and president.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras attended the celebration. Famous Oswego alum, Al Roker, joined the festivities by Zoom.

Following the naming ceremony, President Stanley and Chancellor Malatras joined students for a large group photo outside of the building with its new sign in the background.

The campus also formally began construction on the complete renovation of Hewitt Hall, the longtime student center that will become the new home of the school’s media program.

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow declared Friday “Deborah F. Stanley Day” in the city.