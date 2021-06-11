SUNY Oswego physics professor awarded SUNY Chancellor’s Award

Stellar accomplishments — SUNY Oswego physics professor Shashi Kanbur has earned the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Scholarship and Creative Activities for a body of work that includes many publications on studying the scale of the universe and for mentoring and inspiring students across the globe

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY Oswego Physics Professor Shahi Kanbur earned the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Scholarship and Creative Activities.

Kanbur’s primary area of research involves trying to determine the size and age of the universe through measuring pulsating stars. In his 25 years working on this question, he and co-authors have published nearly 50 papers in high-impact journals and presented at conferences across the globe.

“Dr. Kanbur brings excellence into the classroom where he inspires students by serving as a role model for high achievement through innovation and hard work,” SUNY Oswego President Deborah F. Stanley wrote in support of the award. “Throughout his career at SUNY Oswego, Dr. Kanbur has been extraordinarily productive with regard to his scholarly work, presenting his research locally, nationally, and internationally.”

Kanbur is connected with scholars in Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom and has earned the Chretein Award from the American Astronomical Society.

“He has brought in approximately $1.7 million in external funds to SUNY Oswego in a mix of initiatives focused on his area of scholarship and on undergraduate STEM education,” wrote Kristin Croyle, dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.