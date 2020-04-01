Live Now
SUNY Oswego postpones 2020 Commencement

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a letter dated Wednesday morning, SUNY Oswego president Deborah Stanley stated that the 2020 Commencement Activities would be postponed to a later date.

To the SUNY Oswego graduating class of 2020:

I hope this message finds you and all your loved ones healthy and safe. We are thinking about you and missing you on campus right now but we are also planning for the future when we will emerge from the threat of COVID-19, hopefully having been able to contain and reduce its harm through our prudent actions of social distancing and staying home, for the present. As we look ahead, we are setting the stage for what will come. So, today I must inform you that we are postponing all May 16, 2020 commencement ceremonies and rescheduling them for a later date.  

Commencement is always a special time and we recognize how important it is for you, your families, friends, and loved ones. Your college degree has deep meaning for all who care about you and seeing you walk across the stage holds great significance for them. Many of you have let me know that you have been looking forward to the formal conferral of your degrees and having festive celebrations to make memories. We want that too — to celebrate your well-earned achievements and welcome you back to campus by the shores of Lake Ontario. At this moment, we do not know exactly when the time will be right to identify a new date, but we will stay in touch as plans take shape and we will give you plenty of notice.

Although this semester has taken completely unexpected turns, I hope you will stay focused on the last few weeks of classes to ensure your success. And, know too that your diploma will be sent to you once all your graduation requirements have been met — even without a ceremony of commencement in May.  

Thank you for understanding. I am eager to see you again, soon. #TogetherOz

With warm regards,

Deborah F. Stanley
President

