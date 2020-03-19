SUNY Oswego professors adapt to distant learning style

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With the threat of COVID-19 continuing to ramp up, schools and universities across the country are limiting in-person instruction.

At SUNY Oswego, professors are now spending their spring break coming up with a plan to teach their courses online.

“What I’m really trying to do most of all is think of students’ needs, what they need, what they’re going to be able to have access to. And then just trying to kind of tailor what we were going to do in person,” said Brian Moritz, Assistant Professor for the Communication Studies Department.

Moritz is working with the tech team on campus, transforming his courses using discussion boards, email and social media to continue to educate the students. As a journalism professor with a background in teaching online courses, he’s as ready as he can be.

But what about science professors, with courses requiring labs for experiments?

Casey Raymond oversees those labs, used by more than 200 students each week. They’ve had no other option but to cancel all experiments for the rest of the semester.

“Either students trying to do something at home that we instruct them to do which has safety implications. Or trying to grab some kind of digital or electronic tool that might serve that purpose. There was too much uncertainty,” said Casey Raymond, Associate Professor of Chemistry and Geo-chemistry at SUNY Oswego.

Some seniors will not be able to get the hands-on experience they need in the real world, and employers or future professors will simply have to understand they couldn’t get it due to the virus.

“I mean, we are, we see you, we miss you. That’s going to sound corny but we do. I mean the best part of our day is being with our students,” Moritz said.

The president of SUNY Oswego, Deborah Stanley, said they will continue to provide student access to academic and student support services either via digital connections, over the phone or in person. If anyone needs help, she says the offices are all still open, even from afar.

