SUNY Oswego releases plan to welcome students back to campus in August

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY Oswego released its plans to welcome students back to campus for the 2020 fall semester Friday.

Classes will begin on August 24 and conclude by November 25, the day before Thanksgiving. Students returning to campus are asked to to quarantine at home seven days prior to their departure.

The “Oswego Forward” plan also includes curriculum changes. SUNY Oswego said it plans to create a full class schedule that is approximately one-third face-to-face, one-third online; and one-third hybrid according to the school’s website.

The goal of this change is to limit classroom density amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

PPE will be required when with another person and all students and employees must be screened for the virus and test negative prior to returning to campus, pending final ruling based on test kits and supplies.

SUNY Oswego is working closely with Upstate University Hospital to make this testing possible.

Classes will be held on several holidays and breaks during the Fall semester, and final exams will occur either remotely or during the week of November 23.

Safety criteria for residence halls, dining facilities and public areas will also adhere to CDC guidelines.

The university said it plans to release more guidance as the Fall 2020 semester approaches, and things may continue to change.

