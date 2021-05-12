SUNY Oswego to hold eight in-person graduation ceremonies this weekend

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With graduation season hitting campuses across the country, some Central New York universities are gearing up for ceremonies this weekend.

SUNY Oswego will hold a series of celebrations for its Class of 2021 graduates across eight Commencement ceremonies May 14, 15 and 16 in the Marano Campus arena and convocation hall.

“In what has been an unprecedented, challenging year, it is more important than ever to celebrate the perseverance, hard work and dedication our graduating Lakers have shown and the bright futures we know they will have,” President Deborah F. Stanley said in announcing the live in-person ceremonies.

Congratulations to Koushank Harinder Singh Ahuja and Olivia Colon, who recently won the @oswegoalumni Outstanding Senior Awards! https://t.co/k0SBw15yWb — sunyoswego (@sunyoswego) May 11, 2021

The ceremonies kick off Friday night for master’s level, post master’s, and advanced study/graduate certificate recipients at 7 pm.

Undergraduate degrees will be awarded starting Saturday at 9 am and will continue through a 7pm ceremony. Sunday’s service will begin at 3 pm.

Two guests are allowed for each graduating student at SUNY Oswego and ceremonies are capped to 125 graduates and 250 guests. Seating will comply with social distancing requirements.

For more information, visit oswego.edu/commencement.