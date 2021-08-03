SUNY Oswego unveils plans to renovate Hewitt Union into high-tech media program hub

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY Oswego has launched a renovation project to turn the the aging building Hewitt Union into a high-tech hub for its School of Communication, Media and the Arts (SCMA).

The revamped Hewitt Hall will be the new space for the college’s renowned broadcasting and graphic design programs, and it will house classes, labs, events and activities for the media arts programs through the Oswego SCMA.

This project follows the successful renovation of Tyler Hall that now houses the fine and performing arts programs and Wilber Hall, home to the School of Education departments.

The first floor will feature an open area with classrooms, offices, and a TV studio complete with a newsroom and control room for media students to utilize. The second level will be devoted to a graphic design environment to replicate professional and agency settings.

The ground level will feature other broadcasting, audio, podcast studios, and work spaces. Hewitt Hall will also feature a two-story ballroom to host campus events, and there will be a virtual reality studio, gallery, screening room, and a “Collaborative Core” work space in the center.

“It adds to a sweeping $850 million renewal program that has made our campus increasingly competitive in our academic programs and further promotes the academic excellence that exists at Oswego,” said SUNY Oswego President Deborah F. Stanley of the project.

The goal of the project is to increase SUNY Oswego’s competitive edge as a communications school, as well as offer the most state-of-the-art technology for students.

“The new Hewitt will be a warm, inviting, contemporary space where students will want to work and learn — inside and outside of class time,” said communication studies faculty member Michael Riecke.

Hewitt Hall is set to be completed by 2023.