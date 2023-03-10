SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY College of Optometry and SUNY Upstate Medical University teaming up to address and improve access to eye care in Central New York. Dr. Benjamin Smith is an optometrist and knows just how important that is. His work keeps him busy as there are fewer optometrists in the area.

“I know we all are very busy and we fit as many people as we can each day,” Smith said. “Luckily the past couple of years we have kind of broken the trend a little and we’ve had a few younger people, I would say myself included.”

Smith, who is also the president of the Central New York Optometric Society, graduated in 2020 from SUNY College of Optometry in New York City. It’s the only optometry school in the state. While he decided to work in this region, many others do not. And results of a survey of optometrists show the staffing will become more challenging.

“Over the next five years, we’re anticipating about 25 percent of optometrists planning to retire,” said Dr. Christopher Shiomos, an optometrist and the treasurer of the New York State Optometric Association.

SUNY Upstate Medical University and SUNY College of Optometry are teaming up to create an optometry campus extension program in Central New York. Dr. Shiomos welcomes this addition.

“What we tend to feel is that this program as we said will try to train them here and retain them here,” Shiomos said.

It comes at a critical time as they expect more patients.

“You got the baby boomers, you got the Gen Xers that are actually at that point where all these ocular diseases are starting to develop at this age: cataracts, macular degeneration, so there is going to be a need just for that,” Shiomos explained.

“As president for the society, I can say firsthand we get approached by many doctors in the area who are looking for help,” Smith said.

The program is anticipated to start in 2025 with a first class of 30 students studying at Upstate.