SUNY Poly professor working on a more efficient way to diagnose Lyme Disease

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A SUNY Polytechnic Institute (SUNY Poly) professor is partnering with a Connecticut-based research partner, Ciencia, Inc., to explore a way to diagnose Lyme Disease more efficiently.

Using technology developed by Ciencia, Inc., a biomedical research and clinical diagnostics corporation, Empire Innovation Professor of Nanobioscience Dr. Nate Cady and his team were able to diagnose Lyme Disease in under an hour with their test by using droplets of blood.

This is a significant improvement over existing Lyme Disease diagnostics.

“We are very excited about our ongoing work with Ciencia on Lyme disease testing, and the potential to use this approach to diagnose other diseases,” Dr. Cady said. “This work emphasizes SUNY Poly’s unique ability to combine nanoscale engineering capabilities with the biological sciences to generate new technologies.”

The team foresees this technology being applied to a variety of other clinical problems, such as the detection of autoimmune diseases or infection, including COVID-19.

Funding was awarded to Dr. Cady and Dr. Scott Tenenbaum to collaborate with Ciencia to develop a more complex novel coronavirus diagnostic test that can provide additional data points. Those data points could provide medical workers with more information they need to improve patient care.