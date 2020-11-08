SUNY releases spring semester COVID-19 plan, students must quarantine and get tested prior to arriving to campus

(WSYR-TV) — As the fall semester winds down, SUNY announced its COVID-19 plan for the spring semester on Sunday. The new plan includes precautionary quarantines, COVID-19 testing before the start of the semester and the elimination of spring break.

Students will have to wait a few more days before they return to campus for the spring semester. In it’s COVID-19 plan, SUNY decided to delay the start of in-person learning for the spring semester until February 1. During this timeframe, exceptions will be granted for clinical practicums, specialized research and applied learning experiences that require students to be physically present.

Other classes may begin before February 1, but all instruction must be remote until February.

To try and eliminate COVID-19 before the spring semester begins, SUNY students must quarantine for seven days prior to coming to campus. All students, faculty and staff will also be pre-screened for their travel history, COVID-19 history and COVID-19 symptoms each day for two weeks prior to returning to campus.

On top of the precautionary quarantine and health screenings, students will also have to provide evidence that they tested negative for COVID-19 within three days of arriving on campus.

If a student does not get tested before coming to school, they must get tested as soon as they arrive on campus. At the latest, students have five days to get tested for COVID-19 once they arrive on campus.

A student does not need to be tested for COVID-19 prior to the spring semester only if they tested positive for COVID-19 within three months of the spring semester beginning.

Once the semester begins, testing doesn’t stop. Schools in the SUNY system will have to continue with regular surveillance testing throughout the spring semester. Thanks to the saliva test developed by SUNY Upstate Medical University, SUNY schools have the capacity to perform 200,000 COVID-19 tests per week.

To eliminate students traveling and coming back to campus, spring break and other holiday break periods have been cancelled at all SUNY schools. However, schools can implement “reading days” in the middle of the week throughout the semester to allow a break from instruction. Students will be highly discouraged from leaving campus during this time.

All other protocols, including mask wearing, social distancing and surveillance testing will continue just like the fall semester.

SUNY will also provide students with a “What Students Should Know” notice that will explain all the guidelines in place to ensure everyone understands and complies.

As the fall semester winds down, many students will also be tested for COVID-19 before they leave for Thanksgiving break. This will hopefully limit the spread of COVID-19 across the country as students return to their hometowns. Many students will stay home after Thanksgiving break and complete the rest of their work for the fall semester remotely, and then all the focus will turn to the spring semester.

With COVID-19 surging nationwide, and with increased cases in New York, SUNY has devised a comprehensive plan to keep this virus at bay throughout the flu season and through the spring semester. We’ve demonstrated this past fall that by implementing an aggressive strategy to manage COVID, students can safely return to campus. These additional efforts—testing all students upon return, ongoing testing throughout the semester, pushing out the start of the spring semester, and mandatory masks at all times, coupled with uniform enforcement and compliance—illustrates that SUNY is setting a nationwide standard for controlling COVID-19 in the weeks and months to come. I have talked with countless students since August who have made tremendous sacrifices so that they can stay on campus and learn. Our students have done a remarkable job given the circumstances. This aggressive strategy gives us the best chance to return our students once again to classrooms in early 2021. But as we know, this is a fluid situation so we will continue to adapt and be flexible as issues emerge. SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras

SUNY’s spring semester COVID-19 plan: