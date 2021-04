ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — SUNY officials announcing more than 2 million COVID-19 tests have been given since the start of the fall 2020 semester.



That number includes students, faculty and staff.

As of Monday the positivity rate on SUNY campuses stood at .45% with the seven day rolling average at .23%.

SUNY Chancellor Dr. Jim Malatras, says that weekly COVID-19 testing is helping in efforts to manage positive cases quickly.