SUNY Upstate holds two in-person commencement ceremonies Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY Upstate held two commencement ceremonies on Saturday.

One in the morning, recognizing the College of Nursing students.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said, “the world needs healing now more than ever, and that’s what our graduates are: healers. This moment in history illustrates how important nurses are and always will be.”

The second of the ceremonies held in the afternoon was for the College of Health Professions.

Both ceremonies were in person and socially distanced. No guests were in attendance, but the events were live streamed for graduates’ families to watch safely from home.