SUNY Upstate holds two more commencements this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY Upstate held more commencements on Sunday, one for the College of Medicine and another for the College of Graduate Studies.

Graduates said COVID made things more difficult, but they are stronger because of it.

“I would say they’re very adaptable and very resilient and I think the comradery amongst our class has allowed us to get through this tough time and actually be able to savor the moment and be happy in it,” said Dr. Amiara Phillips, a SUNY Upstate graduate.

Families and friends were able to cheer on from home by watching a live stream.