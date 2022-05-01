SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The SUNY Upstate Medical University celebrated the class of 2022 Sunday, May 1.

The College of Graduate Studies will awarded 19 doctoral degrees, including seven in biochemistry. The College of Health Professions will awarded 170 degrees (56 bachelor of science, eight bachelor of professional studies, 68 master of science and 38 doctorates of physical therapy). Programs in the college include clinical perfusion, medical imaging, medical technology, medical biotechnology, respiratory care, physical therapy, physician assistant and radiation therapy.

The College of Medicine will awarded 171 degrees (146 doctor of medicine and 22 master of public health degrees and three certificates in public health.) The College of Nursing will award 110 degrees and certificates (29 bachelor of science, 76 master of science, degrees and five post-master certificates).

The University also celebrated multiple PHD and three honorary degrees.

One MD/PHD recipient is Nick Huang, who grew up in Stony Brook, N.Y., and attended Stony Brook University, will begin his residency at UPMC (University of Pittsburgh Medical Center) in the internal medicine research track. Also earning an MD/PHD is Christine Ly, who hails from Flushing, N.Y. She graduated from Cornell University and will be beginning her residency at the University of Rochester/Strong Memorial Hospital in family and urban medicine. Both Huang and Ly entered Upstate in 2014.

The three honorees are Vanessa Northington Gamble, MD, PhD, Bernadette Melnyk, PhD, and Tait Shanafelt, MD.

Gamble is University Professor of Medical Humanities at George Washington University, the first woman and first African American to hold this prestigious, endowed faculty position. Bernadette Melnyk, PhD, is Vice President for Health Promotion and University Chief Wellness Officer, the Helene Fuld Health Trust Professor of Evidence-based Practice (EBP), and Dean of the College of Nursing at The Ohio State University. Tait Shanafelt, MD, is Chief Wellness Officer at Stanford Medicine, and Associate Dean and Jeanie and Stewart Richie Professor of Medicine at Stanford University.

