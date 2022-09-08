SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon has nominated Dr. Kathryn Anderson to be the next Commissioner of the Onondaga County Health Department.

Dr. Anderson moved to Central New York in 2019 to join Upstate Medical University as an epidemiologist.

Since 2020, Dr. Anderson was heavily focused on the COVID-19 pandemic and was a regular guest on NewsChannel 9.

The health commissioner nominee has be voted on and approved by the Onondaga County Legislature.

Dr. Anderson will take over for Dr. Indu Gupta, who left the job in July.