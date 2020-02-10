Super Bowl crackdown results in 122 arrests for impaired driving

ALBANY (WSYR-TV) — A STOP DWI crackdown by New York State Police during Super Bowl weekend netted 122 arrests for impaired driving and saw troopers issue more than 8,300 traffic tickets.

In the period from Friday, February 1, through 4 am on Monday, February 4, State Police increased patrols and conducted sobriety checkpoints to “…deter, identify, and arrest impaired drivers.”

In addition to looking for drunk and impaired drivers, State Police targeted drivers for speeding and aggressive driving.

The following were among the violations ticketed during the crackdown:

Speeding – 2,841

Distracted driving – 183

Seat belt violations – 201

Move Over Law – 102

The special patrols were funded by grants from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. There were also crackdowns by local law enforcement across the state.

