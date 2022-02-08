Super Bowl LVI could set a weather record this Sunday

A view of SoFi Stadium as workers prepare for Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 1, 2022 in Inglewood. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

While we gather to watch Super Bowl LVI this weekend, temperatures in Central New York are bitter cold again (we are forecasting a high of 21!) but at the site of the game in Los Angeles it turns out downright toasty.

The high temperature Sunday is forecast to be 85 degrees which would break the record for the warmest Super Bowl, currently standing at 84 degrees set first in Super Bowl VII (1973) also held in Los Angeles then tied thirty years later in San Diego at Super Bowl XXXVII.

Why will it be so warm?

The reason for the warmth is a large dome of high pressure that is settling over the southwestern part of the United States.

The sinking air under this high pressure is warming, allowing for temperatures to make it into the 80s.

Heat Advisories are already up for the Los Angeles area starting Wednesday and extending into Saturday.