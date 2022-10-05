OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Super DIRT Week in Oswego attracts thousands of people each year and many showed up for the parade on Wednesday, October 5.

Mason Trauschold came from Roscoe, New York with his family and he grew up with racing.

“It’s like a mix of emotions,” Trauschold says. “It’s like excitement and happiness and stuff.”

Jeff Heath traveled all the way from the Capital Region, and he’s in his element.

“This is the place to be this time of the year if you love dirt track racing,” Heath tells Newschannel 9.

Super DIRT Week representatives say drivers come from nine states and three countries.

“It’s like their Super Bowl,” said Nick Graziano with World Racing Group. “It’s that event of the year that everybody circles on their calendar. 50 years now this has been going on and for them, it’s just the biggest thing for them and as you can see there are so many fans here.”

Graziano says Sunday’s race is expected to bring in 30,000 people.

