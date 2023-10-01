OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Super DIRT Week is returning to the Oswego Speedway. As campers move in on Oct. 1, the fun begins for a week of racing!

The event will host its Super DIRT Week Charity Golf Tournament in Baldwinsville on Monday, Oct. 2.

Parties with a DJ will be held on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday during the week, along with a live concert on Saturday.

All week long, the Speedway will hold races including:

Super DIRTcar Series

DIRTcar 358 Modifieds

DIRTcar Sportsman

DIRTcar Pro Stocks

For the full racing schedule and tickets, click HERE.