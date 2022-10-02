(WSYR-TV) — Celebrating 50 years, Super DIRT Week returns to the Oswego Speedway. As campers move in on October 2 the fun begins for a week of racing!

The event will host its Super DIRT Week Charity Golf Tournament in Baldwinsville on Monday, October 2.

Tuesday, October 3 will include a fan cornhole tournament and the event’s kick-off party that will lead into the races starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5 to Sunday, October 9.

The NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week showcases drivers in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. According to their website, NAPA Super DIRT Week was awarded the 2015 Newsmaker of the Year Award and the 2011 National Speedway Directory Outstanding Annual Short-Track Event.

All week long, the Speedway will hold races including:

Super DIRTcar Series

DIRTcar 358 Modifieds

DIRTcar Sportsman

DIRTcar Pro Stocks

For the full racing schedule and tickets, click here.