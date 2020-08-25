Super DIRT Week still hoping to race at Oswego Speedway in October

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Super DIRT Week is still looking at ways it can hold the annual fall racing classic at the Oswego Speedway Oct. 7 through Oct. 11.

DIRTcar Racing officials have a meeting scheduled for Wednesday with the Oswego County Department of Health and Emergency Management.

“Super DIRT Week belongs in Central New York, the Oswego area and that’s where we want it to be,” says Jeff Hachmann, director of events for Super DIRT Week.

2020 has been the season that never was for the “Steel Palace”, with every one of the races on the schedule scrapped. This weekend the track announced the cancellation of the 64th edition of the Budweiser International Classic Weekend that was planned for Labor Day Weekend.

Hachmann tells NewsChannel 9, “I know there’s a ton of rumors out there, we’re going here, we’re going there. Right now the focus is how can we do this in Oswego and have some fans there.”

New York State still isn’t allowing gathering of more than 50 people. Super DIRT Week typically draws thousands of racing fans, including ones from several states.

“It’s in its 49th year and it was built on fans, so I think it’d be a tough thing to do without fans,” Hachmann adds.

He tells NewsChannel 9 that DIRTcar will likely need to make a decision by the first week in September on whether Super DIRT Week will happen in Oswego or not.

“If we get to the point where that doesn’t happen then we’ll start thinking of plan B or C or we’ll start to implement some options that might be out there, what those options are still yet to be seen because we are focusing on Oswego,” Hachman says.

Oswego Speedway has been hosting Super DIRT Week since 2016 after the New York State Grandstands and Racetrack were torn down at the State Fairgrounds, the event’s original home track for years.