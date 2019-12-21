‘Super Saturday’ expected to be biggest shopping day of the year

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Last-minute shoppers should expect to be accompanied by a large crowd of other shoppers as “Super Saturday” is expected to be the biggest shopping day of the year, even beating out Black Friday.

The National Retail Federation reports in a new survey that about 147.8 million people are expected to shop on Saturday, December 21.

That’s up from 134.3 million on last year’s Super Saturday.

Also known as “Panic Saturday,” this shopping holiday is all about getting last-minute holiday gifts.

